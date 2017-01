× Crash closes portion of Route 422 in North Lebanon Township

NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in North Lebanon Township.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday along the 2400 block of East Cumberland Street (Route 422).

Three people were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

An accident reconstruction team is at the scene. Right now both lanes of Route 422 are closed near Prescott Drive.