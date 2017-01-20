Dauphin County high students gather to watch inauguration ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Several Dauphin County teenagers took the day off from school Friday, not to cut class but to watch a part of history in the making.

The swearing in of President Trump captured the attention of a group of young Republicans who aren't old enough to vote yet. His inaugural speech had the students looking into the future.

High school junior Evvy Matako said "I thought it was very moving and makes me excited for the future."

High school junior Alexandra Sassanian said "I thought it was very well laid out, and I think he has very good plans for America's future."

It was a speech that showed a different side of Donald Trump.

High school senior Christian Corado said "I think he's really trying to reach out to everyone. He's not just saying that, he means it, and I think we can tell based off of his words today."

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Majority Caucus room at the State Capitol played host to the students inauguration watch party. It was a combination of pizza and politics.

Community Networking Resources senior grassroots associate David Feidt said "basically a pizza party. Papa Johns delivered about 25 pizzas. I think there are only about two left, so I guess that means we had a good turn out, or some hungry kids."

State representative Ron Marsico (R-105th District, Dauphin County) said "it's really encouraging and something that we would always like to promote, youth in government programs. This was one of those, and certainly pleased to be able to have them here."

"To see kids at a young age like this, taking an interest, it's truly inspiring, not only today on Inauguration Day but for our future as well," Feidt said.

Yet most of the teens aren't old enough to have voted in the election which elected President Donald Trump.

"But you don't have to be 18 to work the polls, so I got 40 students from Hershey high school to work the polls on Election Day," Corado said.

"A lot of my friends are involved in the election and we got to sit out at Election Day, and I think knowing what you're comfortable with when you're younger is better," Matako said.

"We did some polling and then calling people, and going around, so just small things to help out for the bigger picture," Sassaman said.