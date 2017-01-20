× Demonstrators hold vigil to organize resistance against Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. – More than 100 demonstrators attended a vigil Friday night at the State Capitol to oppose President Donald Trump and to organize the resistance against his administration’s policies.

The candlelight may have been electronic (due to Capitol rules prohibiting wax candles), but nevertheless, the candlelight vigil struck a somber note on Inauguration Day.

“I’m not excited for it,” Rafael Diaz, a community organizer, said. “It’s going to be bad, a lot of people are going to be thrown under the bus, and we deserve a government that is actually accountable to people, and not just having people in power who say that they are.”

Attendees hit back at Trump supporters who say they should accept the results of the election and stop complaining about them.

“That doesn’t mean we should just sit back and let them do whatever they want to us,” Michael Morrill, executive director of Keystone Progress, said. “It’s incumbent upon Americans, patriotic Americans to stand up for the values they have, whether they agree with the elected officials or not.”

Those who gathered vowed to resist the President at every turn, through fighting his policy aims and working to turn the tables against Republicans.

“This isn’t just going to be an America that leaves people behind; it’s going to actively push them to the side, and we’re not going to let that happen,” Diaz said. “We’re going to stand for ourselves, four our communities and stand for each other.”

For many in attendance, the inauguration has only increased the urgency of their actions to resist a unified President and Congress.

“If we can take anything from this, he has awakened the need in all of us to speak out for what we believe is right,” Ashlee Dugan, an attendee from Harrisburg, said.