× Drier and mild with stubborn clouds for the start of the weekend, showers for the second half

MILD DRY START TO THE WEEKEND

Tonight, we are drying out after today`s showers. Clouds try to break up but remain stubborn through the weekend. And, fog develops tonight into the morning limiting visibility at times. Sunshine eludes us Saturday but we are still able to tap in on milder air in the lower 50s. An easterly flow sets up later in the day. This thickens the cloud cover overnight into Sunday. Low level drizzle may arrive Saturday night into early Sunday but the bulk of the shower activity holds off until early afternoon. Low pressure riding up from the south spreads rain across the area, which increases as the day and evening wear on Sunday. Highs climb to near 50 after morning lows in the 40s, so we are still feeling mild despite the wet weather.

SOAKER MONDAY

Rain continues into the work week. Accumulations expected to climb to an inch or more in spots. We`ll have to watch for minor flooding on the small creeks and streams. The larger bodies of water should be able to handle the rain. Temperatures remain in the lower and middle 40s. Late into early Tuesday, Counties north and west of Harrisburg like Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry, may have to deal with a wintry mix as temperatures drop to the lower 30s. The rest of the area continues to see showers into the morning Tuesday. The wet weather moves out by afternoon. Drier air works in helping to break up the clouds. Highs recover to the middle and upper 40s. Wednesday is milder in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our next system is approaching with more clouds and a spotty shower by evening. The cold front is south by Thursday. Temperatures are cooler in the middle 40s. We edge closer to more seasonable averages in the upper 30s to near 40 on Friday.

PATTERN CHANGE

We are seeing a pattern change next weekend which ends our mild stretch. Highs are in the 30s. With a trough setting up over the east coast, this sets us up to see more chances for snow. We`ll keep you posted in the coming days.

Have a wonderful weekend!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist