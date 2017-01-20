× Father, son charged with manufacturing child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Lampeter Twp. father and son are charged with creating child pornography and having many crude images and videos at their home.

David Mishler Sr., 55, and his son, David Mishler Jr., 26, were arraigned Friday on several felony counts.

The Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force uncovered the materials which were then traced to a home on Lotus Circle, where the Mishler’s live.

Detectives then seized several computers, DVDs, and other devices which contained child pornography.

According to police it was determined during the investigation that both men were altering existing child pornography files by replacing images within the photos. In some cases Mishler Sr. placed photos of his own head in some files.

Mishler Sr. is charged with 11 felonies which include manufacture of child pornography and multiple possession counts.

Mishler Jr. is charged with eight felonies which include manufacture of child pornography and multiple possession counts.

According to the police report Mishler Sr. is free after a bondsman posted $50,000 bail, Mishler Jr. is also free on a $100,000 unsecured bail.

The senior Mishler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb 1. Mishler Jr. waived his preliminary hearing on all charges.