Female uses stolen credit cards to go shopping

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A PSECU Debit card and two Chase Vise cards were stolen from the Manor at Oakridge Assisted Living facility on Oakhurst Blvd. in Susquehanna Twp.

According to police the cards were stolen by a female who used the cards at the Target in Harrisburg to buy $1,218 worth of prepaid phone service cards. The female then tried to use the cards to buy $2,000 worth of gifts at the Target in Mechanicsburg but the transaction was declined. Police say she also tried to use the cards at a Wal-Mart in Philadelphia but that transaction was also declined.

The female was caught on camera and was seen driving a silver vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Scott Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com.