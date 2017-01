× Fire destroys home in Adams County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–Fire destroyed a home in Adams County on Friday morning.

Flames broke out shortly after 8 a.m. along the first block of Clear Springs Road in Butler Township.

A man who lives in the home was able to escape to safety. An unattended candle in the kitchen area started the fire, according to fire officials.

No one was hurt.

The home is a complete loss.