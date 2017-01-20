× FOX43 Sports Poll: What will the Super Bowl LI match-up be?

There are only three games left in the 2016-17 NFL Season.

This weekend, the AFC & NFC Championship games will decide our match-up for Super Bowl LI.

The NFC Championship Game will be played first on Sunday, starting at 3:05 p.m. on FOX. The match up will put the Green Bay Packers up against the Atlanta Falcons. As if this playoff game needed any more drama, this will be the last game the Falcons play in their home stadium, the Georgia Dome.

Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan has played at an MVP-level this season, leading an explosive offense through the league this season. With help from running back Devonta Freeman and wide receiver Julio Jones, the Falcons’ offense is loaded.

On the defensive side of the ball, a big sophomore campaign from Vic Beasley has helped set the tone for a stingy, tough Falcons’ unit. Beasley, who led the NFL with 15.5 sacks, is one of Atlanta’s young stars that the team hopes will put them into the Super Bowl.

The Falcons will have to stop Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is leading a team that has won eight straight games. Rodgers boasts one of the best core of receivers, but it’s unclear if they will all be healthy enough to play. Receivers Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams have been dealing with injuries, which may limit them.

The Packers’ defense has not been the best unit this season, but over the past eight games, they have stepped up and made clutch plays in critical moments. It will be interesting to see if they are able to contain one of the NFL’s best offenses.

At 6:40 p.m, the AFC Championship Game will kick off between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.

For New England, quarterback Tom Brady will lead the offense. However, he will be without his best target, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has been out for the season with an injury. In his stead, multiple players have stepped up, including running back Dion Lewis, who became the first player to score on a kick return, reception, and run in NFL Playoff history.

On defense, New England sports a solid unit led by linebacker Donta’ Hightower and safety Devin McCourty. This unit has been hot as of late, allowing only 36 points over the last four games.

On the other hand, we have the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have rounded into shape during the season’s final weeks. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is leading an offense that sports both receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell in the postseason for the first time. That trio may be the best combination of offensive players left in the playoffs.

Similar to the Packers’ defense, the Steelers’ unit has not been the best this season, but they have rounded into form as of late. Linebackers Lawrence Timmons and Ryan Shazier lead the unit that will seek to use multiple different looks and blitzes to keep Brady off his game.

Both games should provide an entertaining set-up for Super Bowl LI.

Our question is, what will the Super Bowl LI match-up be?