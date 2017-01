FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY for Friday Morning

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING. * HAZARD TYPES...POCKETS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...A TRACE TO A COUPLE OF HUNDREDTHS. * TIMING...FROM AROUND SUNRISE THROUGH MID MORNING. * IMPACTS...POCKETS OF SUB FREEZING CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY EARLY TODAY AS AN AREA OF RAIN OVERSPREADS THE REGION. SPOTTY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN COULD CAUSE LOCALIZED SLIPPERY CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS. OVERPASSES AND BRIDGES WILL BE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO BECOMING SLIPPERY AND HAZARDOUS. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM TO ABOVE FREEZING BY MID MORNING DIMINISHING THE ICING THREAT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IT ONLY TAKES A SMALL AMOUNT OF ICE TO MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS. THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REMINDS MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AND TO TAKE IT SLOW IN ICE AND SNOW.