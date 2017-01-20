× GIANT Food Stores offers free transportation for West York Borough

CARLISLE, Pa. – GIANT Food Stores today announced that it will sponsor free transportation through Central Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Rabbit Transit) to West York Borough consumers. Beginning Wednesday Jan. 25, customers can utilize the transportation to shop at the GIANT at 1255 Carlisle Road in York.

The GIANT located at 1200 West Market Street will officially close for business on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. As previously announced, the lease will expire on this property with no options for renewal.

“We want to help those in close proximity to the West Market Street store by providing the option of traveling by bus to another GIANT to shop,” said Tom Lenkevich, GIANT president. “We hope that this offer of free transportation will help ease the transition for our shoppers.”

GIANT will offer the shuttle services through Rabbit Transit on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to pick up customers from:

Dutch Kitchen, 381 West Market St. at 9:45 a.m.

Shady Oaks, 252 W. College Ave. at 9:50 a.m.

Kingston House, 1243 West King St. at 10 a.m.

Carriage Works, 50 S. Highland Ave. at 10:05 a.m.

The shuttle will arrive at the GIANT located at 1255 Carlisle Road at approximately 10:15 a.m. and depart at 11:30 a.m. for the return trip.