Jewelry stolen from home during burglary in York

SHREWSBURY BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the Southern Regional Police Department a suspect attempted to enter through a rear sliding glass door of a home in York. The suspect was prevented by a lock bar, then forced open the front door. Jewelry was taken from the home during the incident.

The burglary occurred on Northbrook Ln., in Shrewsbury Borough.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Southern Regional Police Department at 717-235-3944.

The police department wants to remind the public to ensure that their property is secure, and that they encourage residents to call 911 if they see a suspicious person or activity.