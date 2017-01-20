× Man apologizes, handed 6 to 20 year prison sentence for rape of 14 year old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Drumore Township man will serve up to 20 years in prison for rape and other abuse of a teenage girl in 2008 and 2009. Ephraim B. Zook, 51, pleaded guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court to seven charges, four of them felonies, including rape and unlawful contact with a minor.

In exchange for the plea, Zook will serve 6 to 20 years in state prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield.

Lancaster County Senior Judge Louis Farina accepted the plea and ordered sentence, which requires Zook register his whereabouts to police, under Megan’s Law, for the rest of his life.

When asked if he had any comment in court Friday, Zook initially said nothing. Judge Farina then asked if Zook had anything to say to the victim; Zook then apologized.

Zook admitted to abuse of the girl, when she was 14, at his Osceola Drive home. Two co-defendants, Daniel Zook and Ivan Zook, also are charged with abuse of the girl. Their cases are pending.