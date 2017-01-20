× Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A 21 year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Franklin County on Friday morning.

State police say Cory A. Thompson, of Newburg, was struck shortly after 7 a.m. along the 3300 block of Black Gap Road, near the entrance to the Chambersburg Mall in Greene Township.

According to state police reports, Thompson entered the crosswalk against the pedestrian light before he was struck by a northbound vehicle who had a green light.

Thompson was taken to Chambersburg Hospital and later flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead.

The driver was not hurt.