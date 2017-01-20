× Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Spring Grove M&T Bank

SPRING GROVE, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery of an M&T Bank.

On January 19 at approximately 2:10 p.m., a white male suspect robbed the M&T Bank at 33 Roths Church Road.

The suspect displayed a semi-automatic handgun while wearing an old man costume mask to hide his identity. He was also wearing a black beanie hat, black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black work boots.

The suspect fled in a late 1990s or early 2000s red Ford Ranger extended cab truck. The windows had a dark tint, and the wheels are brushed aluminum after market oversized tires.

No injuries occurred during the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Southwestern Regional Police Department, 717 225-1333.