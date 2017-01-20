Poll: Are you watching Donald Trump’s Inauguration?

Today, the 45th President of the United States will be inaugurated into office.

President-Elect Donald Trump has both supporters and protesters as he is about to enter into office. What no one can argue is that today, he will become apart of history.

Of course, there are many events leading up to President-Elect Trump taking the Oath of Office. Trump and his family will attend a church service before heading to the White House for a tea reception, hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Around 10:30 a.m., the President-Elect and his family will head to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony that will take place around noon today.

Our question is, are you watching Donald Trump’s Inauguration?