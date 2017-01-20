× Project to Fix Sycamore St. Bridge will affect access to PennDOT License and Registration Facilities in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA. – A bridge repair project starting next week by the City of Harrisburg will affect access for the next few months to PennDOT’s main driver licensing and vehicle registration facilities at the south end of Harrisburg. On Wednesday, January 25, the city is scheduled to start a repair project on the Sycamore Street bridge over the railroad tracks between South Cameron Street and South Front Street. The project will take about 12 weeks to complete and involves replacing the existing metal joints in the bridge with new ones. The bridge will remain open to traffic during this project, but motorists will be restricted to a single lane, and temporary traffic signals will control and alternate the direction of traffic over the bridge and through the work zone. Pedestrian access will also be maintained.

Sycamore Street is the major road connection for the Riverfront Office Complex, where PennDOT operates its main driver and vehicle customer service facility.

“We want to alert our customers who will be coming to our driver licensing and vehicle registration facilities in Harrisburg over the next few months about this project,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services. “Being aware of this project may help customers in deciding the timing of their travel plans.”

Sycamore Street is one of two roads leading to PennDOT’s facilities at the Riverfront Office Complex. The other one is South Front Street. However, South Front Street is a one-way road leading to the complex. All traffic must leave the complex by way of Sycamore Street.

As an alternative to driving to the facilities in Harrisburg, PennDOT offers online services for driver licensing and vehicle registrations at www.dmv.pa.gov .

“Our online services have made renewing licenses and registrations and obtaining other kinds of information and services very easy and convenient for those with access to the Internet,” said Deputy Secretary Myers.