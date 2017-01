× Serious crash involving bicyclist and pickup truck

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Pa. — Lower Paxton Police are investigating a serious crash involving a person riding a bicycle and a pickup truck. The incident took place along the 5000 block of Jonestown Rd.

According to police the bicyclist, who is in his 50’s, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver remained at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Lower Paxton Police at 558-6900 or 657-5656.