ZooAmerica’s 32nd Annual Community Weekend starts tomorrow

HERSHEY (PA)--Now in its 32nd year, the annual Zoo America Community Weekend has made its way on the calendar this weekend. Visit more than 200 animals, many rescue that were unable to survive in their natural environment, representing more than 60 North American species.
