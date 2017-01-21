Black Gryphon fundraiser to raise money for employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARIETTA, Pa. -- A fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages at one restaurant in Lancaster County back in December.

Now people are helping support Black Gryphon get back into business. A fundraiser was held at the Railroad Inn in Marietta to raise money for the restaurant.

The owner of Black Gryphon said the proceeds will go to the employees who currently don't have a job.

Anthony Morgan, the owner, said, "You know weather the storm to help the employees out, Get through this time period. They all want to come back. They've been great. Some have been with us six, seven, eight years. So it's important to us to really stand behind them and support them."

Morgan hopes to reopen in three to six months.