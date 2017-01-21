DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY NIGHT

Posted 5:11 PM, January 21, 2017, by 
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A DENSE
FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING.

* TIMING...THROUGH LATE EVENING.

* VISIBILITIES...AREAS OF VISIBILITY AS LOW AS ONE EIGHTH OF A
MILE.

* IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS AS A RESULT OF GREATLY
REDUCED AND RAPIDLY FLUCTUATING VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SLOW DOWN...USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND
KEEP A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE FROM THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU.
CONSIDER ALLOWING EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. GO TO
WEATHER.GOV/FOG FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FOG SAFETY.