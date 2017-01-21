DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY NIGHT

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH LATE EVENING. * VISIBILITIES...AREAS OF VISIBILITY AS LOW AS ONE EIGHTH OF A MILE. * IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS AS A RESULT OF GREATLY REDUCED AND RAPIDLY FLUCTUATING VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SLOW DOWN...USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND KEEP A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE FROM THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU. CONSIDER ALLOWING EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. GO TO WEATHER.GOV/FOG FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FOG SAFETY.