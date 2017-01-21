× Police: Missing Middletown man is in imminent danger

MIDDLETOWN, Dauphin County, Pa.– Police in Middletown, Dauphin County are asking for the public’s help to locate an “at risk” missing man.

They say 39-year old Kristofor M. Rico is in imminent danger.

Rico is described as a white male, 6’2″, 220-lb. He was last seen leaving his home at Middletown Apartments at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red letters “PHRESH”, a gray Bucknell sweatshirt, jeans, and gray Nike sneakers with red stripes.

Kristofor Rico may be driving a white Ford Fusion.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 of the Middletown Police Department at (717) 558-6900.