Thank Blue event shows appreciation for police officers in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- A "Thank Blue" event took place in York County on Saturday. Volunteers gathered to fill goodie bags for police officers throughout York County. It's a way to show appreciation for all of their efforts to keep the community safe.

The bag-stuffing was held at Nefra Communications. Owner Frances Courtright says, "Wonderful volunteers that have come forward and have offered to participate and it's been very rewarding."

FOX43's MaryEllen Pann volunteered at the event. The group's goal is to distribute 700 care bags, which will provide one to each police officer in York County.