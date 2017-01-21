Very rainy start to the work week

DENSE FOG TO START: A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10PM Saturday for the entire area with 1/8 of a mile of less of visibility heading into the overnight hours. Fog will be present again for Sunday morning, and even while less dense, still be careful as you head out the door in the morning.

WHEN IT STARTS: We’re in for a very wet end to the weekend and beginning of the work week. A sprinkle or two isn’t out of the question overnight tonight, with drizzle and areas of dense fog possible overnight tonight into your early Sunday activities. Rain really begins to move in from the south Sunday afternoon and into Monday, with multiple waves during the overnight hours.



WASHOUT OF RAIN AND SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY: Sunday evening looks very wet, with a brief period of isolated showers towards the midnight hour. Then round two moves in, with moderate to heavy rain likely for the morning commute. After that, showers become more hit-or-miss towards the afternoon with some rain-snow-sleet mixing in the western counties. Accumulations of an inch of snow in Mifflin and Juniata counties is possible.

After that, temperatures moderate back into the 50s for Wednesday before we cool down headed into next weekend.

Stay dry!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long