Women and men march in Lancaster; have message for President Trump

LANCASTER, Pa.-- Hundreds of women took to the streets of Lancaster on Saturday to support Women's Marches being held in Washington, D.C. and around the world.

The crowd gathered at Penn Square, marching in support of those who gathered in D.C. Many in the local crowd were protesting President Donald Trump and what they fear his presidency will mean for things like abortion rights, LGBT rights and women's rights in general. They hope he hears their message.

"It will affect laws and make change, so that everyone is safe and protected in this country," says Emily Hofstaedter with Stand Up For Women!

Overall the march in Lancaster was peaceful. Police reported no serious problems or disruptions.