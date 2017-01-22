× Cumberland County bridge closed after being hit by tractor trailer

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed a bridge in Cumberland County.

The bridge that carries Big Spring Creek Road (State Route 3007) over Big Spring Creek, was shut down on Sunday after a tractor-trailer hit one of the walls on Saturday night.

The bridge is located between North Newton and West Pennsboro Townships, about one-mile south of Newville.

PennDOT estimates the bridge will be closed for at least several weeks while inspectors assess the damage and until repairs can be made.