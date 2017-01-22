Rain, snow and wind to start the work week

RAIN TAKES HOLD: Rain moves in late Sunday and takes hold of most of the area by the early morning hours of Monday. Make sure and leave a bit early and take it slow for your morning commute. Moderate to heavy rain is likely around the lunchtime hour, but it’s going to be wet all day long. Totals of an inch are likely area-wide, with locally higher amounts possible.



WINDS RAMP UP: Winds increase late Sunday and become very gusty for Monday morning.

Gusts up to 45 or 50mph are expected to come with the rain, so hold on to that umbrella tight! They’ll decrease late in the evening Monday, but we’ll remain a bit breezy into Tuesday.

A LITTLE SNOW TOO: As temperatures drop Monday evening, rain will transition to snow and sleet in our northwestern counties first, before taking over the area by the Tuesday morning commute. Snow and sleet will be light, but it’ll be enough to slow down on those already wet roads heading out Tuesday morning. We won’t get very high totals, with the highest accumulations will be to the north up to around an inch, but expect a trace to a coating for most of the area.

THEN WE DRY OUT: Heading into Tuesday afternoon, the end of the moisture will be in sight. Skies remain cloudy throughout the day, but sunshine peeks out Wednesday and stays with us for the rest of the week. An isolated shower or two aren’t out of the question for Friday as temperatures drop closer to average heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Stay dry!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long