Two men facing Attempted Homicide charges for West York stabbing

WEST YORK, York County, Pa.– Two men have been charged in connection to a Friday morning stabbing in West York.

Police were called to the 1500 block of West Poplar Terrace around 1:00 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival to the scene, police found a 33-year-old man with life threatening wounds to his torso. The victim was taken to York Hospital and underwent several emergency surgeries in effort to stabilize him.

On Sunday morning, police arrested Logan Hale, 26, of West York after he admitted involvement in the crime. A short time later, the second suspect, Johnathan Kirsch, 25, of West Manchester Township turned himself in.

Hale and Kirsch are both facing multiple charges including Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy, and Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.