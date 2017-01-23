× Extreme delays, congestion likely at Delaware River crossings due to NJ & PA Turnpike bridge closure

The PA Turnpike Commission and New Jersey Turnpike Authority are advising motorists to expect extreme congestion and delays starting Monday at all Delaware River crossings between Bucks County in Pennsylvania and Burlington and Mercer counties in New Jersey due to the continued emergency closure of the bridge connecting the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes.

Motorists are strongly urged to take public transit, carpool, work from home or adjust work hours outside of peak commuting times during this closure. Severe congestion is expected at all area river crossings. Expect slow-moving or stopped traffic, especially during the morning and evening rush hours.

The following detours are in place:

Motorists heading to New Jersey will be detoured at PA Turnpike Exit 351 to Route 1 northbound to I-95 northbound, which becomes I-295 southbound in New Jersey, to I-195 eastbound to the New Jersey Turnpike. PA Turnpike Exit #358, Delaware Valley, will remain open for local traffic only; watch out for a single-lane pattern approaching Delaware Valley.

Motorists heading to Pennsylvania will be detoured at New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 7A to I-195 westbound to I-295 northbound, which becomes I-95 southbound; or from New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 5 to Mount Holly Road. Motorists traveling from northern New Jersey are advised to exit at Interchange 14 and use I-78 west into Pennsylvania.

I-276 eastbound is closed and detoured at PA exit 358. Local roadways under the bridge including Radcliff Street, Palmer Avenue and Wood Avenue are also closed until further notice. Motorists traveling east from Route 130 will be able to use Interchange 6 to access the New Jersey Turnpike via the Pearl Harbor Memorial Extension. The westbound Pearl Harbor Memorial Extension will remain closed to all traffic; there will be no access to Interchange 6 from that direction.

The bridge is jointly owned and maintained by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. It was deemed unsafe and immediately closed Friday following the discovery of a fracture in a steel truss. Work is continuing to stabilize the bridge while engineers engage in a more comprehensive assessment and structural analysis to determine a permanent repair strategy. No timetable has been set for the reopening.

For real-time information about traffic conditions in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, drivers are encouraged to call 511 from any telephone.

The PA Turnpike today launched a new web feature to provide timely, accurate updates to travelers impacted by this prolonged bridge closure. Click here to learn more: https://www.paturnpike.com/DRBAlert.aspx