Federal Trade Commission says Breathometer is not accurate

Whether you’re out with friends having a few drinks or going to a big get together, the most important thing is to get home safely. Breathometer, Inc., says their breathalyzer device transforms your smart phone into a breathalyzer so you can test your blood alcohol content and make sure you are good to drive.

How does it work? You have to purchase a Breathometer device and then download the app to your smartphone. You then simply blow into the device and within seconds the phone will display your blood alcohol content and tells you how long it will be until you are sober enough to drive.

However, according to the Federal Trade Commission the Breathometer did not have “competent and reliable scientific evidence” that it can accurately calculate your blood alcohol content.

Breathomete claimed that government tests proved the devices accuracy in measuring blood alcohol content, which can imply that the devices had been tested in a manner that is consistent with government criteria. The Federal Trade Commission says those claims are false. Breathometer has come out with two devices, Breathometer Original and Breathometer Breeze. According to the Federal Trade Commission both devices do not accurately calculate blood alcohol content and that the devices gave inaccurately low results.

The company has disabled the app and the Federal Trade Commission has proposed a settlement with Breathometer and its founder and CEO, Charles Yim, requiring them to contact people who have bought these products and to provide full refunds.

It’s always a good idea to be skeptical of apps that promise the same accuracy as law enforcement breathalyzers.