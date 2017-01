× Florida man charged in Lower Paxton Twp. burglary

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Florida man was arrested Friday in connection with a burglary in Dauphin County in November 2016, according to Lower Paxton Township police reports.

Rhys Wolford, 30, of Lake Worth, Florida, is charged with burglary.

The burglary was reported along the 5800 block of Clover Road in Lower Paxton Township on November 8, 2016. According to police reports, approximately $5,000 in jewelry and tools were stolen and later pawned at a local pawn shop.

Wolford was arraigned Friday and has since posted $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 22.