HARRISBURG, Pa.– Former Harrisburg mayor, Stephen Reed, plead guilty to 20 counts of stolen property in court Monday.

Reed took the plea deal in order to have an additional 92 counts against him dropped.

He is expected to be sentenced Friday, and could serve up to 9 months in prison.

