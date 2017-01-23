× Former York County School of Technology teacher accused of another sexual assault

YORK, Pa.– A former York County School of Technology teacher is facing new sexual assault allegations.

Kevin Nagle, 42, is accused of assaulting another student in the same location and manner that led to his previous arrest.

On December 20, 2016, police met with another student that had heard about Nagle’s arrest, and wanted to report his own sexual assault.

The victim told police that Nagle saw that his pants weren’t fitting him correctly, and wanted to talk to him about it in the back room of the school store. He said that Nagle pulled his pants down below his knees.

The victim said that he was wearing boxers at the time, and Nagle reached up and touched his genital area while measuring him. Nagle proceeded to clean the victim’s genital area with what he believed to be hand sanitizer and tissues. He said that this occurred while no one else was around and that Nagle had shut the door.

The next day, the victim says that Nagle bought him 5 pairs of boxer and pants, which he made the victim try on for him. Nagle proceeded to “show him” how to tuck his scrotum and penis properly, using his hand to do so. The victim said that Nagle was also asking many inappropriate questions.

The victim told police that this abuse occurred approximately 2 weeks before Nagle’s arrest, and that it happened 2-3 times.

Now, Nagle will face his accusations and charges of sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.