FOX43 and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society present the 2nd Annual Students of the Year

FOX43 and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society are proud to present the 2nd Annual Students of the Year Campaign.

For six weeks, eight student leaders from across Central PA are mobilizing their schools and communities to fund lifesaving research for local blood cancer patients and win scholarship to college. Candidates dedicate their campaigns to a local patient currently battling a blood cancer. The campaign began Monday, Jan. 23.

To learn more about these incredible students and how you can help visit Fox43.com and lls.org/cpa.

Here are the 2017 Students of the Year candidates: