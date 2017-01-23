× FOX43 Sports Poll: Are you disappointed in the 2017 NFL Playoff games?

The NFL postseason is known for providing huge, memorable, and historic moments every January.

Mostly, fans are hoping for close, entertaining games that show two evenly-matched teams battling for the right to call themselves the best in the NFL.

This January, the playoff games have not been close.

Thus far, the 10 playoff games played have been decided by an average of 15.7 points. That is more than two touchdowns!

That includes a 19 point victory for New England and a 23 point win for Atlanta in the Conference Championship games. Typically, you wouldn’t expect the semi-finals of the NFL season to be blowouts.

While it can be very entertaining watching offenses march up and down the field, picking apart defenses and leaving defensive coordinator’s schemes by the wayside. Yet, many are left wanting more, wishing that a quality well-rounded game would be played for their viewing pleasure.

