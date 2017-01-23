× Harrisburg man arrested for stabbing woman

HARRISBURG, PA. — A Harrisburg man is in custody after police say he stabbed a woman, causing 25 wounds. It happened January 16th, around 1:30 am. A woman entered a third floor window of a residence on the 1800 block of Regina St., bleeding from multiple wounds. She told the people there she was fleeing Jeffrey Allen Pierce after he had stabbed her multiple times.

The victim was rushed to Hershey Medical Center, where she was rushed into surgery for at least 25 stab wounds. The wounds were all over her body, including on her head, neck, chest, abdomen, and back.

During the investigation, officers found the victim’s front door hanging wide open and two large pools of blood in the living room and more on a wall leading to the second floor and outside of the third-floor window.

Pierce, 28, is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail.