Healthy respect but no love between rivals Camp Hill and Trinity

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – There is a healthy respect between the two schools, not a lot of love. FOX43 is showcasing the rivalry between Camp Hill and Trinity in our FOX43 Pledge It For the Kids Points Challenge Tuesday Night. The Lions and Shamrocks square off at Trinity.

They are very fond of beating each other in competition and have been on the same playing field since they were little kids. With the schools so close in distance, occasionally their allegiances are tested.

"My Dad, he actually works at Camp Hill. Everything is kind of connected which makes it even more important for me," said Trinity Senior Austin Gilbertson. "But it's not divided at all, he's all Trinity, all Trinity everything."

Everything went Trinity's way in the first meeting this year between the two teams. The Lions understand it takes maximum effort to knock off the Shamrocks.

"You have to put together four great quarters and everyone has to be on the same page the whole game," explained Camp Hill Senior Reid Silva.

FOX43 will be there for tipoff at Trinity with a current total from the FOX43 Pledge It For the Kids Points Challenge. We'll also have highlights on FOX43 News at Ten Tuesday Night.

