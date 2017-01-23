× Lancaster couple convicted in $174K heroin bust

LANCASTER, Pa.–A Lancaster couple was convicted last week following a drug raid which uncovered approximately $174,000 in heroin in June 2016.

David Lausell and Jaelle Ndamage each were convicted of felony-drug dealing and related counts regarding a June 2016 raid in the 700 block of Marietta Avenue.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives found 540 grams of heroin in their apartment, which would sell for an estimated $40,000-$50,000 in bulk form and $174,000 if broken down for street sales, according to detectives.

Lausell, 26, was convicted at a non-jury trial on Jan. 17; a local jury convicted Ndamage, 27, on Jan. 19, following a two-day trial, according to prosecutors.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth, who presided over both trials and convicted Lausell, will order sentence at a later date.

Upon arrest last year, Lausell told detectives, “When I get out, I’ll be the big man again. You can’t stop me.”

He also said, “I can do five years standing on my head,” referring to a potential prison sentence.

The jury deliberated Ndamage’s case for about two hours on Jan. 19 before returning its verdict about 4:30 p.m.

At the verdict, Judge Ashworth increased Ndamage’s bail to $500,000.

From the apartment, detectives also recovered cash, 14 cellphones, and drug-packaging materials including face masks and digital scales.