Man's ear bitten off in Pittsburgh during argument over President Donald Trump

PITTSBURGH, Pa.–An argument over President Donald Trump ended when a man’s ear was bitten off during a fight in Pittsburgh on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a gas station on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty around 6:45 a.m. after a 30-year-old man fled his apartment to get help, according to Pittsburgh Police reports. The man told police he had gotten into an argument with another man about President Donald Trump when the fight turned physical and the other man bit his right ear off.

He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

Officers went to the apartment in the 300 block of Amber Street, where they found his ear.

The suspect fled the scene.