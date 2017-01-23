× Morning rain/snow showers then improving skies

SLOW IMPROVEMENT TUESDAY

It’s a wet evening with rain continuing. Snow mixes in for our north and western counties like Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Cumberland, and northern Franklin Counties. Overnight, most of the area sees wet snow mixing in and it may accumulate a slushy 1″ across the area with higher amounts up to 3″ for Mifflin County and higher elevations. Rain and snow showers become spotty by morning but are likely through the morning rush hour. Wet weather is finally gone by late morning. Skies are slow to clear during the afternoon. Highs climb to the lower 40s.

Winds are still quite strong overnight into the day Tuesday.

They are out of the northwest 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.

More sunshine is expected for Wednesday as high pressure builds in across the area. Temperatures respond to the brightening skies climbing to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another front swings through overnight into Thursday morning and may spit out a rain or snow shower. Temperatures start to fall back but are still mild in the middle 40s. By Friday, highs are more typical of winter in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Morning lows return to the 20s as well, especially, heading into the weekend.

WINTER RETURNS FOR WEEKEND

Plenty of clouds hang around for the weekend and the breeze is persistent. Temperatures are much chillier in the lower and middle 30s with mornings lows in the 20s. A northwest breeze keeps the colder air rushing in and may even bring a few snow flurries too. Sunday is much of the same with highs in the lower and middle 30s. Breezy under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SLOW RECOVERY FROM THE COLD

We begin the week with morning lows in the lower 20s and high temperatures rebounding to the upper 30s under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist