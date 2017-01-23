× PennDOT closes Big Spring Road Bridge over Big Spring Creek due to damage by truck

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today closed the bridge that carries Big Spring Road (State Route 3007) over Big Spring Creek between North Newton and West Pennsboro townships, Cumberland County. The bridge is located about one mile south of Newville. The closure was prompted by damage to one of the bridge walls caused by a tractor trailer striking it on Saturday night. The bridge will remain closed for at least several weeks until repairs can be made. PennDOT inspectors will make an assessment of the damage. When plans for repairs have been prepared, PennDOT will issue an update on the status of the bridge.

The Big Spring Road bridge is a stone masonry arch structure that was originally built in 1890. Roughly 237 vehicles cross it on a daily basis.