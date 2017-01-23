Pennsylvanians rally at capitol in opposition to potential repeal of Affordable Care Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Advocates for the Affordable Care Act are outraged over the potential repeal of the law. Monday dozens of them from across the state flooded the capitol to express their concern.

Brian Kline, from Quakertown, Pa., was diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

Kline said, "There is no way I can afford to pay for my cancer care out of pocket. So it's really frustrating when I read about politicians in Washington who don't seem to understand this."

He said he can afford to pay for his treatment only because Gov. Tom Wolf expanded Medicaid eligibility under the ACA.

The State Department of Human Services Secretary Ted Dallas said if Republicans repeal the healthcare law, millions of people like Kline could be left uninsured.

Dallas said, "Think about the person who is serving your meals at a restaurant. The person who is cutting your hair. People who work for a living. People who have kids they have to take care of who never had the chance to have health care have it under the ACA, and those are the people that'll be hurt the most."

Rep. Seth Grove said President Donald Trump's plan could benefit more people in Pennsylvania and make health care more affordable.

He thinks the transition of repeal to replacement will happen at the same time.

Grove said, "All these Doomsday scenarios. I don't think that's going to be the case. It'll allow us to restructure."

Dallas said the Republicans don't know what the specifics of that plan are.

Dallas said, "They've had 35-36 votes to repeal it, but I have yet to see a plan to replace it."

Grove said with Trump's plan Congress would give more power over to the states in the form of block grants to provide health care to people on Medicaid.

Grove said, "I know there's a lot of people worried about particularly drug and alcohol funding with the heroin epidemic. But that'll actually allow us to put more money into fighting that epidemic."

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement Monday saying that Medicaid block effort could cut health coverage for children, seniors and addiction treatment.

The details of how Republicans plan to replace the ACA remains to be seen.