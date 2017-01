Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.--Police have released surveillance video that they say shows a man who robbed the J&E Grocery in Lancaster city on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the store located along the 500 block of Woodward Street around just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information or who may recognize the suspect in the surveillance video footage is asked to call police at 717-735-3301.