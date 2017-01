× Police searching for suspects in Steelton armed robbery

STEELTON, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects that attacked and robbed a man.

The robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. on January 22 in the 300 block of N. Front Street.

The victim told police that two white males approached him and began to strike him in the face with a hand gun before stealing personal items and fleeing on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Steelton Borough Police at 717-939-9841.