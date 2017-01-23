× Poll: Who do you feel is more responsible for the division in America?

The balance of power has shifted from former Democratic President Barack Obama to Republican President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Trump is embarking on his first term in office with the lowest approval ratings of any newly inaugurated modern President. Trump, who spent his weekend complaining about media coverage during his visit to the CIA’s memorial wall, a top aid, CNN reported, suggested the White House simply presented “alternative facts” about the crowd size at his inauguration. Trump also saw a series of nationwide protests held on Saturday against him.

The President’s ardent supporters came from Rust Belt voters, whom he said he is now working for. His agenda includes, renegotiating The North American Free Trade Agreement, withdrawing from The Trans-Pacific Partnership, cutting regulations and lowering taxes.

Those who cast their votes for Trump and carried him into office expressed apprehension on President Barack Obama’s policies, which voters said grew the federal government and saddled many business owners and individuals with financial burdens. Obamacare’s impact directly affected not only businesses but also government budgets. Many in public education have reported projections of being in the red for years to keep up with the federal mandate.

“When I was young, we were always winning things in this country. We’d win with trade. We’d win with wars,” Trump told CIA employees on Saturday, reprising his theme — “Make America Great Again” — during a visit to the agency’s headquarters in Virginia.

Who do you feel is more responsible for a division in America?