President George H.W. Bush to be moved out of ICU

Former President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said in a news conference.
Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, her doctor said at that same news conference.