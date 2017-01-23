Rainy and gusty Monday ahead, with some wet snow for some

DAMP AND GUSTY: Plenty of rain and strong gusts are in store for Monday. Temperatures begin mild, with readings in the lower to middle 40s, but those readings slowly drop through the day. The winds are gusty too, and those gusts become even higher as the morning progresses. Rain showers become more widespread and steady from mid to late morning. Periods of heavy rain continues through the early evening. Gusts up to 45 miles per hour are likely, especially for southeastern parts of the region. A total of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall (with some heavier amounts) are likely before the rain tapers through the evening. As this occurs, some higher elevation wet snow to the west and northwest of Harrisburg is likely. Some slushy accumulations up to a couple of inches is possible, but it will have difficulty laying. Regardless, it’s enough to make roads slippery. A few rain and snow showers are possible through the night. Overnight temperatures fall into the middle 30s. The winds aren’t as gusty, but you’ll still notice a breeze. Tuesday brings the chance for a few early showers before drying takes place. Expect plenty of clouds, and it’s still breezy too. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to middle 40s.

TURNING COLDER: Wednesday is the lone mild day with some sunshine before colder, but typical, winter air returns to the region. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle 40s to lower 50s. There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Colder air begins settling into the region Thursday. It turns breezy with plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles to the northwest. Highs reach the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures fall a bit more Friday. The breezes continue, with plenty of clouds and a few afternoon sprinkles or flurries. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FEELING LIKE A WINTER WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to fall through the weekend, bringing what feels like a return to winter! Expect mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s breezy too, with some lake effect flurries possible to the northwest of Harrisburg. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s on Saturday. Sunday readings reach the lower to middle 30s.

Have a great Monday!

Save