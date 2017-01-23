× State Police honors trooper killed in line of duty

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. — Pennsylvania State Police are honoring a trooper today, the anniversary of his death in the line of duty. Charles S. Stanski was born September 15, 1928 in Plymouth, Luzerne County Pennsylvania.

Prior to enlisting in the Pennsylvania State Police, he served in the United States Army 814th Engineers from July 7, 1949 to June 5, 1952. He enlisted from Plymouth on January 4, 1954. He was 25 years old and 5’9” tall.

At 10:00 am on January 17, 1958, while on patrol Private Stanski pursued a speeding truck, avoiding a weigh station on Route 11 in Silver Spring Township. Private Stanski was on a side road, approaching a railroad crossing and saw a train coming. The truck passed the crossing and Private Stanski slammed on his brakes and the patrol vehicle overturned. He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital where he died of his injuries six days later on January 23, 1958.

Private Stanski was 29 years old and had completed 4 years of service with the Pennsylvania State Police. He was survived by his mother, father and two sisters.

SOURCE: PA State Police