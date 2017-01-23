× Theft suspect uses gift card stolen to make purchase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – On December 17, 2016 at approximately 5:00 p.m.,Carlisle Borough Police officers responded to Walmart for a report a theft of a purse that was left in a shopping cart in the parking lot.

The next day, December 18, it was discovered that a gift-card the victim had in her purse was used to make a purchase at Walmart. Video surveillance was obtained from Walmart of the suspect and her vehicle(s).

Police are asking for help in identifying the female suspect. Anyone with information regarding her identity are asked to contact Detective Klinger at (717) 240-6622.