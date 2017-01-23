Theft suspect uses gift card stolen to make purchase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. –  On December 17, 2016 at approximately 5:00 p.m.,Carlisle Borough Police officers responded to Walmart for a report a theft of a purse that was left in a shopping cart in the parking lot.

The next day, December 18, it was discovered that a gift-card the victim had in her purse was used to make a purchase at Walmart. Video surveillance was obtained from Walmart of the suspect and her vehicle(s).

walmart2_0walmart4Police are asking for help in identifying the female suspect. Anyone with information regarding her identity are asked to contact Detective Klinger at (717) 240-6622.