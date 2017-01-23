Traffic camera captures avalanche roaring across road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah Department of Transportation traffic camera captured footage of an avalanche spilling down the mountainside and onto the roadway in Little Cottonwood Canyon Monday morning.

The avalanche happened at 9:15 on SR-210 near mile post 8.

John Gleason, spokesman for UDOT, said crews conducting avalanche control triggered 40 avalanches Monday morning, and seven of them covered the road in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The canyon was already closed for avalanche control, and it was originally expected to open at 10 a.m.

According to the Unified Police Department, the canyon will now be closed until 1 p.m. as crews work to clear snow from the road.