Triple murderer, Alec Kreider, found dead in state prison cell

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A 25-year-old man who was serving three life sentences for killing three people in Lancaster County in 2007 was found dead in his prison cell on Friday afternoon.

Alec Kreider was found hanging in his cell at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Camp Hill located in Lower Allen Township, according to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office.

Kreider stabbed his friend Kevin Haines and his parents, Tom and Lisa, while they slept in their Manheim Township home in May 2007.

Kreider was 16 at the time of the Haines family murders.

His death has been ruled a suicide, investigators said.

Kreider had been at SCI-Camp Hill since March 25, 2015, according to the state Department of Corrections.